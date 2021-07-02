Garth Brooks Drops 'That’s What Cowboys Do' Ahead Of Sold-Out Stadium Shows

Country legend Garth Brooks has released a new single.

“That’s What Cowboys Do” is the fifth song to be released as a single from Brooks’ latest studio album “Fun,” which came out in November 2020.

In the song “That’s What Cowboys Do,” Brooks sings:

“But a cowboy's always got somewhere to go / Another song to sing, another day to save, another rodeo / They're always leavin' town, chasin' sunsets down / It ain't nothin' new / Yeah, they're just passin' through / That's what cowboys do”

The “Friends In Low Places” icon also included a rendition of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, the 2018 film starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, on his “Fun” album.

The duet is also reportedly slated to release on Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood’s, upcoming Every Girl Deluxe album, marking her 30 years in the country music industry.

Brooks is embarking on the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, selling out venues nationwide.

"All the stars lined up and we feel very, very lucky that that happened for us," Brooks recently told USA Today. "To be one of the first people out to step into the stadiums, it's an honor, but also it's a great responsibility. I owe it to this country to hopefully be some kind of example on doing things the right way."

