Burglar Breaks Into Woman's Home And Takes Shower As She Hides

If someone breaks into your house, you expect them to rifle through your belongings to find any valuables, maybe causing some damage to the home. One woman near Nashville, however, was surprised and frightened when a burglar broke in to her home on a more hygienic quest.

A woman was sleeping in her Hermitage home early morning hours on Tuesday (June 29) when she awoke to loud noises that turned out to be a strange man banging on her front door, WKRN reports. The woman, whose identity has not been released, told officers that she saw the man jump over her balcony before forcibly entering her home through the patio door.

Thinking quickly, she locked herself in her bedroom and called 911. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Michael Williams, then began screaming and banging on her bedroom door, according to an arrest warrant.

As she awaited the arrival of police, Williams reportedly took an iced tea from the woman's refrigerator, drank it, and then got into her shower. When officers arrived around 2 a.m., they found Williams still in the shower and took him into custody.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary before being into Metro jail on a $25,000 bond.