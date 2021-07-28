Photos: Vehicle Crashes Into Ann Arbor Shopping Center

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 28, 2021

Photo: Ann Arbor Fire Department

A vehicle crashed into an Ann Arbor shopping center on Monday (July 26).

According to WDIV, the Ann Arbor Fire and Police Department responded to the scene where one car with two adults inside crashed into the Traver Village Shopping Center around 4:30 p.m.

The vehicle did not drive into a storefront; Instead, it crashed into a pillar. Luckily, no pedestrians were hurt during the incident.

"It could have been a lot worse and not only could a pedestrian have been involved, but had they not hit the pillar, they would have gone right into one of the stores," Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy told WDIV. "They had some pretty good velocity behind them."

Kennedy also noted that both vehicle occupants were taken to the hospital but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

In a Facebook post made by the city of Ann Arbor Fire Department, they posted photos of the scene and wrote about the damage done to the building, saying, "One of the building supports suffered damage to the brick facade." In the photos, you can see that the vehicle had driven over the curb, crashing into the building's pillar and the extensive damage done to the front of the car.

VEHICLE CRASH - July 26 at 4:37 PM, shift 3, Ladder 1-5, Tower 1-1, Engine 1-6, and Batt Chief 3 responded on a vehicle...

Posted by City of Ann Arbor Fire Department - Government on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

