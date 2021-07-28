Texas Teens Steal Necklace From Dead Man's Body, Share Video On Snapchat

Two teen girls in San Antonio are facing felony charges after stealing from a dead man.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old found a man's body hanging from a drainage ditch railing at the intersection of Sunday Song and Charismatic on the Far West Side of San Antonio on Monday, July 26, KSAT reported.

The 17-year-old told authorities they were walking towards a nearby gas station when they found the man. She called another friend and then 911.

It wasn't until the next day that cops found out that true story after they were sent two Snapchat videos. One video shows the girls finding the body, while the second video showed the 17-year-old slipping a chain and pendant off of the man's neck.

The 16-year-old confirmed with authorities that she recorded the Snapchap videos. She also said that the 17-year-old gave her the pendant and tossed the chain it was on into the grass. The 16-year-old kept the pendant and put it on another necklace when she got home.

When authorities asked the girl why she did this, she said the necklace "matched her fashion style."

She gave the pendant to the authorities, who gave it back to the man's next of kin.

Both teens were charged with theft from a human corpse. The 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and is being held at the Bexar County Jail on a $2,000 bond.