This Is The Best Burger In Salt Lake City, According To Yelp

By Ginny Reese

July 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Wednesday (July 28th) is National Hamburger Day, so what better excuse is there to try out a new local restaurant? Salt Lake City has tons of great places to grab a burger, but some reign as the best in the whole city.

Yelp has a list of the best burgers in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Salt Lake City for getting a hamburger is Nomad East. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"This place is KILLER good!!! Been daydreaming of when I can go back again!!! The taste of their menu items are unique and delicious flavor. I was seriously saying, "yum!" With every bite of anything I tried. So good! You won't regret going here!!"

Check out Nomad East at 1675 E 1300th S in Salt Lake City.

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Salt Lake City to get a burger:

  1. Nomad East
  2. Diversion A Social Eatery
  3. Hook & Ladder Co Fire Station No 13
  4. Golden Gyros
  5. Chedda Burger
  6. California Burgers And Deli
  7. Crow and the Pitcher
  8. Sanfran Burrito N Fryz
  9. Lucky 13
  10. RJ Grill

