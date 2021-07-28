This Michigan Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 28, 2021

Fresh beef burger with French Fries
Photo: Getty Images

Finding the best burger around town can be hard with so many options available.

Luckily, Food & Wine went on the search for the best burger in every state. No, we don't mean the best-looking burger. Instead, we're talking about mouth-watering quality seasoned beef that is prepared just right so you don't need any condiments type of burgers.

So, where is the best burger going to be found in Michigan?

It is at Motz's Burgers in Detroit.

Here is what the report had to say about Michigan's best burger joint:

"Detroit is slider country, and has been for roughly a century now. If you know where to look, you will find a sprinkling of bite-sized burger joints for bite-sized burgers throughout the region, perhaps none quite so beloved as Motz's, which has outlasted pretty much every other commercial business in hard-luck Delray, in its heyday known as Detroit's Little Hungary. Take a seat at the stainless steel counter facing the grill for a journey back in time. Watch the cooks press the fresh ground beef down on the grill with the onions, in various stages of caramelization; both go onto a fresh, locally-baked roll with pickles, ketchup, and mustard—a solid return on your $2.50 investment."

To view the best burgers in all 50 U.S. states, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Michigan Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.