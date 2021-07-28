This Michigan Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

Finding the best burger around town can be hard with so many options available.

Luckily, Food & Wine went on the search for the best burger in every state. No, we don't mean the best-looking burger. Instead, we're talking about mouth-watering quality seasoned beef that is prepared just right so you don't need any condiments type of burgers.

So, where is the best burger going to be found in Michigan?

It is at Motz's Burgers in Detroit.

Here is what the report had to say about Michigan's best burger joint:

"Detroit is slider country, and has been for roughly a century now. If you know where to look, you will find a sprinkling of bite-sized burger joints for bite-sized burgers throughout the region, perhaps none quite so beloved as Motz's, which has outlasted pretty much every other commercial business in hard-luck Delray, in its heyday known as Detroit's Little Hungary. Take a seat at the stainless steel counter facing the grill for a journey back in time. Watch the cooks press the fresh ground beef down on the grill with the onions, in various stages of caramelization; both go onto a fresh, locally-baked roll with pickles, ketchup, and mustard—a solid return on your $2.50 investment."

