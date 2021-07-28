This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Burgers In Charlotte

By Sarah Tate

July 28, 2021

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger? Whether you want a loaded hamburger, complete with towering toppings and extra bacon, or you're looking for a hearty veggie option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, there are plenty of amazing restaurants in Charlotte to find your perfect match.

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the classic meal.

So which Charlotte restaurant has the highest-rated burgers?

ACE No. 3

According to Yelp, this burger joint serves up the best burgers in all of Charlotte. With 4.5 stars and nearly 350 reviews, customers seem to really enjoy this restaurant. Among their specialties is the aptly-named The Ace, which has two patties, American cheese, steamed onions, house-made pickles and comeback sauce. You can also build your own burger, adding up to three patties, with your choice of toppings and signature sauces. They even have veggie patties so everyone can enjoy a delicious meal.

ACE No. 3 has several locations around Charlotte, so you're never too far from great burgers. For more information, visit their website here.

