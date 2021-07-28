This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Burgers In Columbia

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger? Whether you want a loaded hamburger, complete with towering toppings and extra bacon, or you're looking for a hearty veggie option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, there are plenty of amazing restaurants in Columbia to find your perfect match.

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the classic meal.

So which Columbia restaurant has the highest-rated burgers?

Midwood Smokehouse

According to Yelp, Midwood Smokehouse may be known for its barbecue but it also serves up the best burgers in all of Columbia. With 4.5 stars and nearly 600 reviews, customers seem to really enjoy this restaurant. Among their specialties are The Cackalacky, with house-made pickles, smoked red onions, bacon and pimento cheese, and The Roadhouse, with a more traditional take of ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce and tomato with American cheese.

Midwood Smokehouse is located at 702 Cross Hill Road. For more information, visit their website here.