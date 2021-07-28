This Wisconsin Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

Finding the best burger around town can be hard with so many options available.

Luckily, Food & Wine went on the search for the best burger in every state. No, we don't mean the best-looking burger. Instead, we're talking about mouth-watering quality seasoned beef that is prepared just right so you don't need any condiments type of burgers.

So, where is the best burger going to be found in Wisconsin?

It is at Solly's Grille in Milwaukee.

Here is what the report had to say about Wisconsin's best burger joint:

"You know how you show up to a really good steakhouse, and your dry-aged ribeye (or whatever) comes out sizzling, with a pat of really good butter melting into the already well-marbled side of beef? When they do it, it's fine, so why do people furrow their brows when they find out that in Wisconsin, which does not call itself America's Dairyland for nothing, burgers are often given the same, special treatment? Solly's Grille in Milwaukee, around since the Great Depression, has something of a reputation for flooding the zone, so to speak. Don't be surprised if your burger, a quarter pound of quality sirloin, procured from a local butcher, topped with the famous house stewed onions, comes out in a pool of salty Wisconsin butter. Go ahead and dip. Lots of people do."

