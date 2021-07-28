Tiger At Texas Sanctuary Declared World's Oldest By Guinness World Records

By Anna Gallegos

July 28, 2021

Tiger sitting
Photo: Getty Images

A tiger living at an animal sanctuary in Tyler, Texas, is the oldest tiger in captivity, according to Guinness World Records.

Bengali is 25 years old and has been living at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary since 2000.

“Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary seeks to provide a safe and secure environment for animals in need of rescue or rehabilitation while conserving endangered and threatened species. Typically, tigers live 15-20 years in captivity and only about 12 years in the wild. Our oldest resident, Bengali, has more than surpassed these expectations with her current age!” the sanctuary said in a statement.

Bengali was shy when she was first brought to the sanctuary, but now she's happily living a life of luxury.

“Bengali, along with all of the other residents at Tiger Creek, have constant access to fresh, clean water, spacious yards that are open to the sun and breeze with lots of shade trees, platforms to climb on and play under, pools to take a refreshing dip in during the summer months, logs to scratch her claws on, and all sorts of toys to play with," the sanctuary said.

The tiger is about a month away from her next birthday. She'll turn 26 on August 30.

Did you know... In captivity a tiger's average lifespan is 15-20 years? Today Bengali is 25 years and 100 days old!...

Posted by Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary - Tyler, Texas on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Tiger At Texas Sanctuary Declared World's Oldest By Guinness World Records

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.