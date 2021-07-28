Tiger At Texas Sanctuary Declared World's Oldest By Guinness World Records

A tiger living at an animal sanctuary in Tyler, Texas, is the oldest tiger in captivity, according to Guinness World Records.

Bengali is 25 years old and has been living at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary since 2000.

“Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary seeks to provide a safe and secure environment for animals in need of rescue or rehabilitation while conserving endangered and threatened species. Typically, tigers live 15-20 years in captivity and only about 12 years in the wild. Our oldest resident, Bengali, has more than surpassed these expectations with her current age!” the sanctuary said in a statement.

Bengali was shy when she was first brought to the sanctuary, but now she's happily living a life of luxury.

“Bengali, along with all of the other residents at Tiger Creek, have constant access to fresh, clean water, spacious yards that are open to the sun and breeze with lots of shade trees, platforms to climb on and play under, pools to take a refreshing dip in during the summer months, logs to scratch her claws on, and all sorts of toys to play with," the sanctuary said.

The tiger is about a month away from her next birthday. She'll turn 26 on August 30.