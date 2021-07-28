Tory Lanez Possibly Violated Megan Thee Stallion's Protective Order

By Peyton Blakemore

July 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The fallout from DaBaby's controversial Rolling Loud performance continues.

As the "BOP" rapper continues to face the music for the homophobic rant he went on during his Rolling Loud set, his surprise guest Tory Lanez has now joined him in the hot seat.

According to TMZ, Megan Thee Stallion and her team at Rolling Loud were "very upset" about Tory, who is accused of shooting Megan last Summer, appearing on stage with DaBaby due to the judge-issued protective order that Megan has against him.

As noted by the outlet, the order requires Tory to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan and sources told TMZ she was still backstage when he took the stage with DaBaby "less than an hour after she finished her set."

The Miami Police Department as well as the Los Angeles County D.A.'s office were reportedly contacted about the possible violation of Megan's protective order, TMZ reported.

During DaBaby's performance on Sunday (July 25), he brought out Tory for a surprise performance of their collab "SKAT." In videos that were shared on social media, Tory was shown emerging on the stage in a costume. “I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” DaBaby teased before Tory took off his mask. “I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who… Who you think?”

After taking off the costume, Tory and DaBaby performed "SKAT."

