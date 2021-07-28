VIDEO: Utah Woman Explains What It Was Like Driving In The Dust Storm

By Ginny Reese

July 28, 2021

One Utah woman shared her experience driving in the dust storm that caused the massive pile-up on I-15 this past weekend. The woman was a survivor of the pile-up, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

The dust storm caused extremely poor visibility, making it nearly impossible for drivers to see what was ahead of them on the road.

Krystal Richardson was guiding her daughter, who was driving through the dangerous dust storm. They managed to get their car off to the side of the road before running into any others ahead of them. Unfortunately, the car behind them still hit their car. When their car was hit, it was pushed into the median between the north and southbound lanes of I-15.

Both Richardson and her daughter believe that their car being pushed into the media actually saved their lives.

As a result of the massive dust storm, eight people died and at least 10 others were transported to the hospital with injuries. Three of those people were in critical condition.

Several videos of driving through the dust storm have been posted to social media. Check some of them out below.

