WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Gets Brutally Honest In Packers Return Presser

Aaron Rodgers has returned to the Green Bay Packers, but apparently his rift with the organization is far from over.

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player addressed his frustration during his first media session since arriving at Packers training camp on Tuesday (July 27).

“The organization looks at me and my job as just to play,” Rodgers said, adding that he should have “a little more input" given his unique circumstances, in a video shared on the Packers' verified Twitter account.

The 16-year veteran said he wanted to help the organization grow and learn from past mistakes, which included the team disrespecting former veteran teammates on their way out of Green Bay, specifically mentioning Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Charles Woodson, as well as wide receivers Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Randall Cobb -- who was reportedly re-acquired by the Packers on Tuesday at the demand of Rodgers -- among others.

"Guys who were, you know, exceptional players for us, but great locker room guys, high character guys, many of them who weren't offered a contract at all or were extremely low-balled, or were, you know, maybe in my opinion, not given the respect on the way out that guys of their status and stature of high character deserved," Rodgers said. "And then it kind of progressed from there into a commitment for the 2021 season and beyond that really wasn't given at any time, so for me, I had to asses the situation, not necessarily wanting to be a lame duck quarterback, especially after an MVP season, which I think you can understand.

"And then, the other part in February was wanting to be a part of conversations involving free agents, which has never happened in my career."

The quarterback also admitted that retirement was "definitely something I thought about" before deciding to return this week.

“We got some things figured out in the last few days and now I’m here,” Rodgers said.