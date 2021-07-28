WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Gets Brutally Honest In Packers Return Presser
By Jason Hall
July 28, 2021
Aaron Rodgers has returned to the Green Bay Packers, but apparently his rift with the organization is far from over.
The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player addressed his frustration during his first media session since arriving at Packers training camp on Tuesday (July 27).
“The organization looks at me and my job as just to play,” Rodgers said, adding that he should have “a little more input" given his unique circumstances, in a video shared on the Packers' verified Twitter account.
The 16-year veteran said he wanted to help the organization grow and learn from past mistakes, which included the team disrespecting former veteran teammates on their way out of Green Bay, specifically mentioning Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Charles Woodson, as well as wide receivers Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Randall Cobb -- who was reportedly re-acquired by the Packers on Tuesday at the demand of Rodgers -- among others.
"Guys who were, you know, exceptional players for us, but great locker room guys, high character guys, many of them who weren't offered a contract at all or were extremely low-balled, or were, you know, maybe in my opinion, not given the respect on the way out that guys of their status and stature of high character deserved," Rodgers said. "And then it kind of progressed from there into a commitment for the 2021 season and beyond that really wasn't given at any time, so for me, I had to asses the situation, not necessarily wanting to be a lame duck quarterback, especially after an MVP season, which I think you can understand.
"And then, the other part in February was wanting to be a part of conversations involving free agents, which has never happened in my career."
The quarterback also admitted that retirement was "definitely something I thought about" before deciding to return this week.
“We got some things figured out in the last few days and now I’m here,” Rodgers said.
LIVE: @AaronRodgers12 speaks with the media at #PackersCamp— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 28, 2021
📺: More coverage on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/m8FDAaMjSB
Rodgers returned to the Packers on Tuesday (July 27) amid reports of being "disgruntled" with the organization this offseason.
The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player arrived at Austin Straubel International Airport Monday (July 26) night and returned to the Green Bay Packers during the team's training camp session on Tuesday (July 27), WBAY reports.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Rodgers "arrived at Lambeau Field" Tuesday morning via Twitter.
ESPN's Adam Schefter, who initially reported Rodgers was "disgruntled" in April, reports the quarterback agreed to a new deal to return to the Packers for the 2021 season, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.
It appears the standoff between #AaronRodgers and the #Packers has ended! #GoPackGo— WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) July 27, 2021
STORY: https://t.co/LDBQQmgROY pic.twitter.com/izh0OVEA3e
July 27, 2021
"Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually-agreed upon terms that are close to convincing Aaron Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it. Concessions do not include more money, per sources."
Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually-agreed upon terms that are close to convincing Aaron Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it. Concessions do not include more money, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021
On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers and the Packers were "in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season," according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.
Rapoport said the deal is expected to "be official soon" and the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player was expected to arrive at the Packers camp within the next few days at the time of the report.
Rapoport also reported Rodgers had "indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play" for the Packers during the upcoming NFL season hours prior to his report of the expected new contract agreement.
"That is the expectation," Rapoport tweeted. "Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is 'hopeful' for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism."
The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers are in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season, source said. It should be official soon. Rodgers had planned to arrive for camp thanks to a thawing over the past few days. Now, he will.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021
Last week, Schefter reported that Rodgers reportedly turned down a two-year extension offered by Green Bay would have made Rodgers the highest-paid player in football, according to sources.
Schefter initially reported Rodgers "is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team" on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in April.
Cobb will join a Packers receiving corps that includes primary option Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and second-round 2021 NFL Draft pick Amari Rodgers, the son of Tee Martin, who was Cobb's position coach during his final season at the University of Kentucky.
The soon-to-be 31-year-old receiver left Green Bay in March 2019, signing a one-year, $5 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, before signing with Houston in April 2020.