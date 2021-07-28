Woman Arrested After Pepper-Spraying Boy, Mother Over COVID Delta Variant

Seattle Police said officers arrested a woman accused of attacking a 7-year-old boy and his mother at Pike Place Market over COVID-19, KOMO reports.

The incident began Monday evening (July 26) when the mother and her child got in the elevator to pick up her daughter from daycare, according to officials. The mother told authorities she heard a woman, identified as 32-year-old Czarina Lee Slape, mumbling, swearing, and screaming at herself.

When the mother asked Slape if she was okay, Slape said, "If you talk to me again I'm going to mace you," court records say. When the woman mentioned that she had to go around Slape to leave the elevator, that's when Slape maced both her and the child, according to police. The mother told officers she hit Slape before running from the scene with a stroller.