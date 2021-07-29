'Aggressive' Snake Strikes At Man On Lunch Break Under Tacoma Bridge

A man on his lunch break wasn't expecting to have an "aggressive" guest join him on Tuesday (July 27) in Tacoma, according to The News Tribune.

Roger Britz, an employee at Electric Motor Services and Controls, told reporters he was relaxing under the Lincoln Avenue bridge along Milwaukee Way. It was around noon that a 10-inch-long snake suddenly struck at him. Britz said the snake lunged at him several times.

“(I was) definitely startled,” Britz said. “I just kind of stood back and watched its demeanor and thought to myself it doesn’t look like a normal garter snake. It is acting very, very defensive.” He also pointed out that the snake had fangs -- a feature he claims garter snakes don't have.

Britz returned to work after the encounter and brought back his coworker. He noticed the snake didn't react violently with his coworker when they walked within two to three feet of the snake.

“I got within five feet, and the thing just zeroed in on me,” Britz said, noting that he was wearing shorts. “It notices the heat from my legs, and wherever I would move, it would follow.” He then started to wonder what kind of snake it is. Britz' brother, who has experience raising snakes, posited that it was a Eurasian viper.

“I can see why someone might think that because from a distance, the marking kind of looks the same,” Lisa Hallock said, a herpetologist with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. She told the Tribune that the snake was actually a western terrestrial garter snake.