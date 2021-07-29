'Aggressive' Snake Strikes At Man On Lunch Break Under Tacoma Bridge

By Zuri Anderson

July 29, 2021

Biting snake
Photo: Getty Images

A man on his lunch break wasn't expecting to have an "aggressive" guest join him on Tuesday (July 27) in Tacoma, according to The News Tribune.

Roger Britz, an employee at Electric Motor Services and Controls, told reporters he was relaxing under the Lincoln Avenue bridge along Milwaukee Way. It was around noon that a 10-inch-long snake suddenly struck at him. Britz said the snake lunged at him several times.

“(I was) definitely startled,” Britz said. “I just kind of stood back and watched its demeanor and thought to myself it doesn’t look like a normal garter snake. It is acting very, very defensive.” He also pointed out that the snake had fangs -- a feature he claims garter snakes don't have.

Britz returned to work after the encounter and brought back his coworker. He noticed the snake didn't react violently with his coworker when they walked within two to three feet of the snake.

“I got within five feet, and the thing just zeroed in on me,” Britz said, noting that he was wearing shorts. “It notices the heat from my legs, and wherever I would move, it would follow.” He then started to wonder what kind of snake it is. Britz' brother, who has experience raising snakes, posited that it was a Eurasian viper.

“I can see why someone might think that because from a distance, the marking kind of looks the same,” Lisa Hallock said, a herpetologist with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. She told the Tribune that the snake was actually a western terrestrial garter snake.

Western Terrestrial Garter Snake - Thamnophis elegans
Western terrestrial garter snake (Thamnophis elegans).
Photo: Getty Images

She added that this species can be found all over the state and has a non-venomous bite.

Britz was reportedly relieved to hear that the snake he encountered wasn't a viper.

“With all snakes, it’s best to give it space and just stay away from it, especially if you don’t know what it is,” Hallock said. “That will keep you safe.”

Click here to watch Britz' encounter with the creature.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 'Aggressive' Snake Strikes At Man On Lunch Break Under Tacoma Bridge

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.