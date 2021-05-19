Video Shows Moment Woman Is Attacked By Snake Outside Her Home

A North Carolina woman is recovering after a surprise encounter outside her house left her injured.

Heatherly Noble was trimming the bushes outside her Mooresville home when she felt a sharp sting on her left hand. She barely had time to feel the pain before she found its source: a snake hiding in the hedge.

"In about two seconds I had to realize that one, you've been bitten by a snake, I don't know what kind," she told WCNC. "Secondly, it's there, it's not going away because it's mad."

The entire encounter was captured on Noble's home surveillance system. In the video, you can see the snake quickly strike out as she trims the tops of the hedges before briefly retreating. As she registers the pain, she notices the snake and steps back, forgetting that she was standing on a ladder.