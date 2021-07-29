Carrots Sold In The Midwest Recalled, Potential Salmonella Contamination

There is a recall for packaged carrots sold in the Midwest due to a potential salmonella contamination.

According to a news release, Grimmway Farms is voluntarily recalling certain carrot products.

In addition to the recalled products sold to customers, Grimmway Farms has also recalled certain shredded carrots and chopped carrots sold to food manufactures and food service distributors. The company did note in the press release that most of the potentially contaminated products were secured before anyone could consume them.

As of now, there have been no illnesses linked to the recall, but salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The products that are being recalled are:

Bunny Luv: Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots

Bunny Luv: Organic Premium Petite Carrots

Cal-Organic: Organic Petite Carrots

Grimmway Farms: Shredded Carrots

O Organics: Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots

O Organics: Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots

"The recall was initiated as a result of a routine, internal company test," said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby. "The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we will continue to monitor and communicate as additional information is available."

For more information on the recall, photos of the products or information on salmonella, you can check out the FDA's website, here.