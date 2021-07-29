Carrots Sold In The Midwest Recalled, Potential Salmonella Contamination

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 29, 2021

hand holding megaphone against blackboard with text PRODUCT RECALL
Photo: Getty Images

There is a recall for packaged carrots sold in the Midwest due to a potential salmonella contamination.

According to a news release, Grimmway Farms is voluntarily recalling certain carrot products.

In addition to the recalled products sold to customers, Grimmway Farms has also recalled certain shredded carrots and chopped carrots sold to food manufactures and food service distributors. The company did note in the press release that most of the potentially contaminated products were secured before anyone could consume them.

As of now, there have been no illnesses linked to the recall, but salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The products that are being recalled are:

  • Bunny Luv: Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots
  • Bunny Luv: Organic Premium Petite Carrots
  • Cal-Organic: Organic Petite Carrots
  • Grimmway Farms: Shredded Carrots
  • O Organics: Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots
  • O Organics: Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots

"The recall was initiated as a result of a routine, internal company test," said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby. "The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we will continue to monitor and communicate as additional information is available."

For more information on the recall, photos of the products or information on salmonella, you can check out the FDA's website, here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Carrots Sold In The Midwest Recalled, Potential Salmonella Contamination

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.