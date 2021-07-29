Here Are All Of The Arizona Locations For Potential Amtrak Stations

By Ginny Reese

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Amtrak is planning on bringing services to Arizona, which will offer high-speed train routes all across the state. AZ Family reported that Amtrak's new plans include 10 stations from Tucson through Phoenix to Buckeye and Yuma.

Amtrak's website states:

"This new corridor links the rapidly growing Phoenix and Tucson areas with daily multi-frequency service between downtown Tucson through Phoenix to the West Valley suburb of Buckeye. It also links Phoenix and Tucson to Los Angeles with increased daily service."

The 10 places that Amtrak plans on putting stations are:

  • Tucson
  • Marana
  • Coolidge
  • Queen Creek
  • Tempe
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
  • Phoenix Downtown
  • Goodyear-Avondale
  • Buckeye
  • Yuma

Eleven mayors across the state have signed a letter in favor of the high-speed train. The letter states:

"Frequent and reliable passenger rail service will expand economic opportunities and provide important regional connections between our cities and towns. We ask that you support Amtrak's reauthorization proposal as Congress considers the future of surface transportation programs."

Included in Amtrak's proposal for Arizona is a Tucson-Phoenix-Los Angelos corridor, including eight stations in the Southern California region.

Click here to learn more about Amtrak's tentative plan.

