Lauren Alaina Announces Release Date Of Her Third Album

Lauren Alaina announced the release date of her next album and fans are ready for it.

Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World is due in September, and fans can pre-order it with Alaina’s “favorite song I’ve ever written,” the “Road Less Traveled” singer said in her usual pun-filled announcement (this time, referencing her outfit on the album cover):

“Of corset’s an album. Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World. 9.3.21. Pre-order at 11 pm central to get my favorite song I’ve ever written, It Was Me! #LA3”

In March, the country singer/songwriter teased her upcoming third album, with a throwback photo of her holding her dog in the studio. Naturally, Alaina’s dog wanted followers to know that her “mommy’s third album is a HOLD new level,” the country singer-songwriter said in her National Puppy Day tweet. Alaina was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 at that time.

After recovering, she delivered a “smoldering” duet with Jon Pardi at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. They performed the breakup anthem “Getting Over Him.”

In addition to writing music, Alaina has kept herself busy writing her new book, which is also slated to release by the end of the year. Alaina announced last month that Getting Good At Being You will be available on November 2. The book includes a foreward written by country powerhouse Trisha Yearwood.