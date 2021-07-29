Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Planned For Kentucky's Churchill Downs

By Anna Gallegos

July 29, 2021

Renderings of the Turn 1 Experience that will introduce permanent all-inclusive stadium seats
Photo: Churchhill Downs PR

Kentucky's historic Churchill Downs is getting a facelift.

On Wednesday, Churchill Downs Inc. announced several projects at the racetrack and Derby City Gaming that will be done over the next several years and cost at least $211 million.

Renovations at the racetrack will be done in phases. It plans on spending $45 million on the Homestretch Club, which is expected to be done by the 148th Kentucky Derby in 2022. The bleacher seats along the track's homestretch will be turned into “a high-end air-conditioned club atmosphere," according to a press released.

The upgrade will eliminate around 2,000 seats, but the Homestretch Club will have improved seating, a grand staircase, and "all-inclusive food and beverage offerings and other amenities."

Future plans include changes to the the Turn 1 Experience so guests will have access to "climate-controlled" seats and hospitality area. The Paddock Area will also be redesigned "in a manner that will enhance the experience for nearly every guest who enters the gates of the historic racetrack." These renovations are expected to be completed by 2023 and 2024.

Churchill Downs also plans to greatly expand Derby City Gaming on Poplar Level Road by adding a five-story, 123-room hotel. The gaming floor will also be expanded to support 400 more gaming machines, "a VIP gaming space, a new sports bar, a stage for live entertainment and an upscale-casual restaurant and bar."

If everything goes according to plans, the expanded gaming floor will be ready by 2022 and the hotel by 2023.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Planned For Kentucky's Churchill Downs

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.