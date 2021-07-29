Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Planned For Kentucky's Churchill Downs
By Anna Gallegos
July 29, 2021
Kentucky's historic Churchill Downs is getting a facelift.
On Wednesday, Churchill Downs Inc. announced several projects at the racetrack and Derby City Gaming that will be done over the next several years and cost at least $211 million.
Renovations at the racetrack will be done in phases. It plans on spending $45 million on the Homestretch Club, which is expected to be done by the 148th Kentucky Derby in 2022. The bleacher seats along the track's homestretch will be turned into “a high-end air-conditioned club atmosphere," according to a press released.
The upgrade will eliminate around 2,000 seats, but the Homestretch Club will have improved seating, a grand staircase, and "all-inclusive food and beverage offerings and other amenities."
Future plans include changes to the the Turn 1 Experience so guests will have access to "climate-controlled" seats and hospitality area. The Paddock Area will also be redesigned "in a manner that will enhance the experience for nearly every guest who enters the gates of the historic racetrack." These renovations are expected to be completed by 2023 and 2024.
Churchill Downs also plans to greatly expand Derby City Gaming on Poplar Level Road by adding a five-story, 123-room hotel. The gaming floor will also be expanded to support 400 more gaming machines, "a VIP gaming space, a new sports bar, a stage for live entertainment and an upscale-casual restaurant and bar."
If everything goes according to plans, the expanded gaming floor will be ready by 2022 and the hotel by 2023.
