Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Planned For Kentucky's Churchill Downs

Kentucky's historic Churchill Downs is getting a facelift.

On Wednesday, Churchill Downs Inc. announced several projects at the racetrack and Derby City Gaming that will be done over the next several years and cost at least $211 million.

Renovations at the racetrack will be done in phases. It plans on spending $45 million on the Homestretch Club, which is expected to be done by the 148th Kentucky Derby in 2022. The bleacher seats along the track's homestretch will be turned into “a high-end air-conditioned club atmosphere," according to a press released.

The upgrade will eliminate around 2,000 seats, but the Homestretch Club will have improved seating, a grand staircase, and "all-inclusive food and beverage offerings and other amenities."