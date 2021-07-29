Salt Lake City To Once Again Require Masks In All City-Owned Facilities

Salt Lake City will now be requiring face masks in city-owned buildings and facilities once again, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall signed an executive order that mandates face coverings be worn in all city-owned and operated facilities. The order will go into effect on Wednesday and requires all employees to wear masks inside the buildings.

This requirement is in place for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. This is in response to the Delta variant and follows recent guideline updates from the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the CDC, masks are now recommended for people when indoors in areas where there is "substantial or high" community spread.

Mayor Mendenhall said in a statement:

"As a City we’ve always looked to the CDC and our health experts to guide our actions against the spread of COVID-19, and today is no different. It’s clear that cases are rising across the nation and right here in Utah. This measure we are taking is an important step in protecting everyone working or visiting a City facility."