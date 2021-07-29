These Arizona Cities To Require Masks Once Again In City-Owned Facilities

Four cities in Arizona will now be requiring face masks in city-owned buildings and facilities once again.

The cities of Peoria, Phoenix, Tempe, and Tucson will require masks for individuals, including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination, reported ABC 15. The city-owned buildings and facilities include places like libraries and aquatic facilities.

The move to require face masks once again is in response to an increase in the B.1.617.2 Delta variant fo the coronavirus that is spreading quickly. The Centers for Disease Control even updated guidelines Tuesday to accommodate for the new variant.

According to the CDC, masks are now recommended for people when indoors in areas where there is "substantial or high" community spread. This is for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals.

The CDC's online COVID Data Tracker shows that 13 out of 15 counties in Arizona are considered in "high" or "substantial" spread.

Though masks are require in the city-owned facilities, there is no requirement for masks in private business. The private businesses include bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and other shopping facilities.

Peoria will require masks beginning Thursday, July 29th, Tempe's requirement begins Friday, July 30th, and Phoenix will begin the requirement of face masks starting on August 2nd.