This Is The Best Chicken Wing Restaurant In Salt Lake City

By Ginny Reese

July 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Thursday (July 29th) is National Chicken Wing Day, so you know what that means... it's time to get out and try a new restaurant tonight.

Yelp has a list of the best wings in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Salt Lake City for getting some chicken wings is Chickqueen. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"You pick your chicken bone in or boneless, then pick your sauce. I prefer the sweet soy sauce flavor which is pictured below. My friend loves the green onion the best. None of the flavors are a bad choice. If you order the mushrooms or Cauliflower it is the same set up and just as delicious. I can't say enough good things about Chickqueen. Try ordering on a week night or an afternoon for shorter wait times. If there is a long wait, know it will be worth it!"

Check out Chickqueen at 3390 State Street in Salt Lake City.

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Salt Lake City to get chicken wings:

  1. Chickqueen
  2. Stellar Wings Restaurant
  3. Handlebar
  4. Wing Coop
  5. Trolley wing Co
  6. Winger's
  7. The Chicken Shack
  8. Wild Peper Pizza
  9. Wing Coop
  10. Zaxby's Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Is The Best Chicken Wing Restaurant In Salt Lake City

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.