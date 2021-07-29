This Is The Best Chicken Wing Restaurant In Salt Lake City

Thursday (July 29th) is National Chicken Wing Day, so you know what that means... it's time to get out and try a new restaurant tonight.

Yelp has a list of the best wings in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Salt Lake City for getting some chicken wings is Chickqueen. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"You pick your chicken bone in or boneless, then pick your sauce. I prefer the sweet soy sauce flavor which is pictured below. My friend loves the green onion the best. None of the flavors are a bad choice. If you order the mushrooms or Cauliflower it is the same set up and just as delicious. I can't say enough good things about Chickqueen. Try ordering on a week night or an afternoon for shorter wait times. If there is a long wait, know it will be worth it!"

Check out Chickqueen at 3390 State Street in Salt Lake City.

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Salt Lake City to get chicken wings:

Chickqueen Stellar Wings Restaurant Handlebar Wing Coop Trolley wing Co Winger's The Chicken Shack Wild Peper Pizza Wing Coop Zaxby's Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings

