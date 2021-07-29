This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Charlotte

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Since there are plenty of great spots around Charlotte with good chicken wings, Yelp has narrowed down the search to help you discover the best restaurants around the city for wings.

So which Charlotte restaurant has the highest-rated wings?

Lebowski's Neighborhood Grill

According to Yelp, this neighborhood restaurant serves up the best chicken wings in all of Charlotte, and with 4 stars and over 450 reviews, it seems to be a hit. Whether you want boneless or bone-in, there are several flavors to choose from to make the wings your own, from garlic parm and buffalo to blackened and jerkiyaki.

Lebowski's Neighborhood Grill is located at 1524 East Boulevard. For more information, visit their website here.