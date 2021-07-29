This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Chicken Wings In Nashville

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Since there are plenty of great spots around Nashville with good chicken wings, Yelp has narrowed down the search to help you discover the best restaurants around the city for wings.

So which Nashville restaurant has the highest-rated wings?

Hattie B's Hot Chicken

According to Yelp, this popular chicken staple serves up the best wings in all of Nashville. With 4.5 stars and over 5,900 reviews, there's a reason Hattie B's is one of the go-to restaurants for anyone visiting Music City. Known for some of the best Nashville Hot Chicken, they have a range of spice levels, from the no-heat Southern to the hottest "Shut the Cluck Up."

Hattie B's has several locations around the city. For more information, visit their website here.