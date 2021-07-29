This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Chicken Wings In Nashville

By Sarah Tate

July 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Since there are plenty of great spots around Nashville with good chicken wings, Yelp has narrowed down the search to help you discover the best restaurants around the city for wings.

So which Nashville restaurant has the highest-rated wings?

Hattie B's Hot Chicken

According to Yelp, this popular chicken staple serves up the best wings in all of Nashville. With 4.5 stars and over 5,900 reviews, there's a reason Hattie B's is one of the go-to restaurants for anyone visiting Music City. Known for some of the best Nashville Hot Chicken, they have a range of spice levels, from the no-heat Southern to the hottest "Shut the Cluck Up."

Hattie B's has several locations around the city. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Nashville that serve the best chicken wings in the city:

  1. Hattie B's Hot Chicken*
  2. The Stillery
  3. Thunderbird
  4. Peg Leg Porker
  5. Brother Z's Wangs
  6. Grillshack Fries and Burgers
  7. HoneyFire BBQ
  8. Tailgate Brewery
  9. Strikeout Wingz
  10. Tasty And Delicious

*Restaurants with multiple locations on the list were combined using the highest rated location.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Chicken Wings In Nashville

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.