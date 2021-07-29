Tucson Breaks Record For Having Wettest July Ever

July is still here and Tucson has already broken the record for being the wettest July ever, reported ABC 15.

According to the National Weather Service, Southern Arizona has received an incredible amount of rain this month. Tucson has gotten 7.08 inches of rain as of Wednesday, July 28th.

This breaks the previous record that was set in 2017 of 6.8 inches of rain.

An extremely active monsoon season has brought in tons of rain just in the last week. Since last Friday, Tucson has received a whopping five inches of rain.

According to meteorologists, the normal amount of rainfall for Tucson in the month of July typically stays somewhere around two inches.

Tucson still has a 10 to 20 percent chance of flash flooding still to come in the next few days.

So how does Tucson's massive amounts of rainfall compare to other cities in Arizona?

Phoenix has received well-below the amount of precipitation that Tucson has gotten. Phoenix has seen about 1.67 inches of rain so far this month. Though the number is low, it's still the wettest July that Phoenix has seen in eight years. The last time the city has received this much rain in July was in July of 2013.