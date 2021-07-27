VIDEO: Major Flooding Causes Serious Damage Across Utah
By Ginny Reese
July 27, 2021
Flooding across the state of Utah is causing massive amounts of damage to public and private property, reported 2 KUTV News.
Many videos have been posted to social media showing the flood waters rushing into homes and ripping through roads and parking lots.
Many students of Southern Utah University are now displaced due to property damages caused by the water, leaving them in a tough spot.
There has been so much flooding and flood damage in Cedar City that the mayor declared a State of Emergency. Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards wrote on Twitter:
"I am declaring a State of Emergency here in Cedar City based on the flooding today. We have ben out assessing the damage throughout the City & it's extensive to private & public property. City crews will continue through the night assessing damage and assisting out residents."
According to meteorologists with 2 KUTV News, more monsoonal flooding could move into Utah again in the near future, bringing along more flooding and damage. Flood threats remain high on Tuesday, with "probable" flooding happening near Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef.
Check out the terrifying videos of the flooding in the videos below:
