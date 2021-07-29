VIDEO: 'Very Well Formed Dust Devil' Spotted In North Utah

By Ginny Reese

July 29, 2021

A dust devil was spotted in Utah on Wednesday (July 28th). Yahoo! News reported that the dust devil happened in the northern city of Ogden.

According to the National Weather Service, the intriguing dusty whirlwind was likely a "very well formed dust devil or a very weak landspout at best, produced by localized rotation at the surface."

The National Weather Service explained, "Tornadoes and funnel clouds are much more powerful and originate from deep in-cloud rotation."

ABC 4 Utah posted a video on social media of the dust devil ripping through Ogden. ABC 4 wrote on Facebook:

"CHECK THIS OUT: This dust devil put on quite the show in North Ogden this evening."

Utah weather has been one for the books recently, with extreme drought, major flooding, and now a dust devil.

Major flooding caused many students of Southern Utah University to be displaced due to property damages caused by the water, leaving them in a tough spot. In addition, the Cedar City mayor has declared a State of Emergency.

