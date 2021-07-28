VIDEO: Two Utah Men Narrowly Cheat Death During Flash Floods

By Ginny Reese

July 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Flooding across the state of Utah is causing massive amounts of damage to public and private property, reported 2 KUTV News. Rising water levels have been causing flood waters to rush through roadways and yards, taking down fences and destroying anything its path.

An intense, 50-second-long video of Utah flooding that was recently posted to Twitter shows two men narrowly escaping death in the rushing water. The two men can be seen walking in front of a fence as a truck drives past them. Just seconds after walking past the fence, the fence breaks through, allowing more water to rush into the road.

If the two men had been just a second slower in their step, they could have been washed away with the portion of fence that broke.

Check out the vide below.

Due to so much flooding, many students of Southern Utah University are now displaced due to property damages caused by the water, leaving them in a tough spot. In addition, the Cedar City mayor has declared a State of Emergency.

Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards wrote on Twitter:

"I am declaring a State of Emergency here in Cedar City based on the flooding today. We have ben out assessing the damage throughout the City & it's extensive to private & public property."

