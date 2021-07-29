WILLOW Recalls Having Anxiety Attack While Performing At 10 Years Old

WILLOW has been in the spotlight all her life, with famous parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, but at just 10 years old she made her own debut in the music industry with "Whip My Hair." However, during a recent appearance on YUNGBLUD's podcast, the now 20-year-old singer discussed her struggles with mental health and recalled having an anxiety attack while performing at such a young age.

During their chat, the "Transparent Soul" singer talked about coming back into the industry after taking a step back and the challenges that come with reentering that space, per Kerrang.

"For so long I had a lot of fear," she said. "I felt extremely unsafe in my music career in the past and that feeling of insecurity or unsafety, like I didn't feel protected, which went really deep."