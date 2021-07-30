5 Movies You Didn't Know Were Filmed In New Orleans

Hollywood has become synonymous with movies, many productions are filmed on site around the country. In fact, several well-known movies have been filmed in New Orleans.

The city may be known for its music scene, but it has also been the background for many popular films. You may know that several TV shows and movies were famously filmed around Louisiana, but plenty of other sets found a home in New Orleans.

Here are some of the movies you may not have known were filmed in the city.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

This movie, starring Brad Pitt, tells the story of a character that grows younger as he ages. The Nolan family house, the house Pitt's character grows up in, can be found in the Garden District.

Double Jeopardy

Not only was this legal thriller set in New Orleans, it was actually filmed around the city. One of the most notable scenes, according to Traveler by Marriott, was filmed at Lafayette Cemetery No. 1.

21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street

Two movies for the price of one, both 21 Jump Street and its sequel were filmed around New Orleans. Eagle-eyed watchers can spot the Crescent City Connection and the Claiborne Bridge. The St. James AME Church even made an appearance in the first film as the headquarters of a stakeout.

Easy Rider

This movie is the reason why most filming is banned at St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, according to Traveler. The scene that did it in was a drug-induced freakout, leading to the Archdiocese of New Orleans to forbid filming, except for educational purposes and documentaries, in the city's oldest operation cemetery.

Green Book

A recent Oscar winner, Green Book stars Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortenson. Several New Orleans landmarks were used during filming, per NewOrleans.com, including the Roosevelt Hotel, Orpheum Theater, Clover's Grill, and more.