Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Drop Video For New Single 'Skate'

Silk Sonic keep it smooth with their latest offering called "Skate," the follow-up single to "Leave The Door Open."

On Friday (July 30), the R&B duo comprising of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak dropped what they've described as a "summertime jam" and it hears the pair glide into the season with some '70s vibes. "I'm trynna roll, I’m trynna ride/ I’m trynna float, I’m trynna glide," they sing during the track's pre-chorus. "No no, don’t be shy, just take my hand and hold on tight." In addition to the song, a Mars and Florent Dechard-directed video dropped, which shows the duo performing on the streets to a group of women on skates.

"Skate" and "Leave The Door Open" are expected to appear on the band's upcoming album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The LP, which doesn't have a release date just yet, might feature H.E.R. and Victoria Monét as the two shared some suspect posts about "auditioning" for the pair. "Skate" arrives almost four months after the release of their lead single. Since then, the pair has performed at the 2021 Grammys, our 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the 2021 BET Awards.

"It was like, 'Well, want to come back tomorrow?'" Mars said of turning a creative pow wow into an intense stusio session. "And we kept coming up with music. It felt like why you fall in love with music in the first place. And jamming with your buddy… There’s no plan, just working out the parts and trying to excite each other... that's why this wouldn't happen if it didn't make sense and it didn't feel natural and organic. This was a series of events that led us to 'Man, why don't we just do it?'"