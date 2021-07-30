Kourtney Kardashian Teases Drastic Haircut From Boyfriend Travis Barker

By Sarah Tate

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has moved to the next level: giving each other haircuts.

The eldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram Stories Thursday night (July 29) to show off the large chunk of freshly-shorn locks. In the photo, she credited the drastic cut to boyfriend Barker. Check out the photo here. The Blink-182 drummer even shared the photo on his own Instagram Story, seemingly confirming that he was the one who made the chop.

This isn't the first time one has altered the other's appearance since confirming their relationship earlier this year. Since debuting as a couple, Barker has gotten his new girlfriend's name inked over his heart, while Kardashian later showed off her own skills by tattooing her beau with a simple "I love you." The two lovebirds are said to be "very smitten" with each other.

"They truly have a bond like no other," sources have said. "No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time... She has expressed she would absolutely marry him."

As of Friday afternoon, the 42-year-old Kardashian has yet to reveal her new hairstyle or confirm if it was her real hair in the photo, per People.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Kourtney Kardashian Teases Drastic Haircut From Boyfriend Travis Barker

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.