Kourtney Kardashian Teases Drastic Haircut From Boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has moved to the next level: giving each other haircuts.

The eldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram Stories Thursday night (July 29) to show off the large chunk of freshly-shorn locks. In the photo, she credited the drastic cut to boyfriend Barker. Check out the photo here. The Blink-182 drummer even shared the photo on his own Instagram Story, seemingly confirming that he was the one who made the chop.

This isn't the first time one has altered the other's appearance since confirming their relationship earlier this year. Since debuting as a couple, Barker has gotten his new girlfriend's name inked over his heart, while Kardashian later showed off her own skills by tattooing her beau with a simple "I love you." The two lovebirds are said to be "very smitten" with each other.

"They truly have a bond like no other," sources have said. "No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time... She has expressed she would absolutely marry him."

As of Friday afternoon, the 42-year-old Kardashian has yet to reveal her new hairstyle or confirm if it was her real hair in the photo, per People.