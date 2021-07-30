Kris Bryant Is Last Cubs Star Dealt Minutes Before Deadline: Report

By Jason Hall

July 30, 2021

Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Photo: Getty Images

Kris Bryant is the latest member of the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series team to be dealt just prior to the MLB trade deadline.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Cubs have reached an agreement on a deal involving Bryant, sources confirmed.

Passan's report came minutes ahead of MLB's 4:00 p.m. deadline.

Bryant, a four-time All-Star, the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2016 National League MVP, is currently hitting for a .267 average with 18 home runs and 51 RBI.

The move comes within an hour after Passan reported the Cubs traded All-Star shortstop Javier Baez to the New York Mets, with the deal "pending medicals," sources confirmed.

On Thursday, New York Yankees acquired Cubs All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo in exchange for right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaino and outfielder Kevin Alcantara, both minor league prospects, on Thursday (July 29) afternoon.

All three players were key contributors in the Cubs ending their 108-year World Series drought in 2016, but among several big names reported to be on the trading block given the franchise's plan to rebuild its roster.

The Cubs also reportedly dealt closer Craig Kimbrel to the crosstown Chicago White Sox prior to the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline on Friday (July 30) in exchange for second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer, sources confirmed to ESPN.

