Kris Bryant Is Last Cubs Star Dealt Minutes Before Deadline: Report

Kris Bryant is the latest member of the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series team to be dealt just prior to the MLB trade deadline.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Cubs have reached an agreement on a deal involving Bryant, sources confirmed.

Passan's report came minutes ahead of MLB's 4:00 p.m. deadline.

Bryant, a four-time All-Star, the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2016 National League MVP, is currently hitting for a .267 average with 18 home runs and 51 RBI.

The move comes within an hour after Passan reported the Cubs traded All-Star shortstop Javier Baez to the New York Mets, with the deal "pending medicals," sources confirmed.