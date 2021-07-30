Mets Acquire Javier Baez In Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move: Report

By Jason Hall

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Another key member of the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series team is headed to the Big Apple.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Cubs have traded All-Star shortstop Javier Baez to the New York Mets, with the deal "pending medicals," sources confirmed.

Baez, a two-time All-Star, is currently hitting for a .248 average with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.

The move comes hours after the New York Yankees acquired Cubs All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo in exchange for right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaino and outfielder Kevin Alcantara, both minor league prospects, on Thursday (July 29) afternoon.

The Cubs also reportedly dealt closer Craig Kimbrel to the crosstown Chicago White Sox prior to the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline on Friday (July 30) in exchange for second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Both Baez and Rizzo were key contributors in the Cubs ending their 108-year World Series drought in 2016, but among several big names reported to be on the trading block given the franchise's plan to rebuild its roster.

Former NL MVP Kris Bryant, who threw the final out to Rizzo in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, is also reported to be on the trade market leading up to Friday's deadline, according to multiple outlets.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.