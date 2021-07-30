Son Of Texas Tycoon Faces Jail Time In UK In $8.2 Million Divorce Dispute

By Anna Gallegos

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The son of a Texas construction tycoon may want to avoid traveling to England, where he faces a jail sentence.

A British judge sentenced Preston Haskell IV to six weeks in jail for stiffing his ex-wife Alesia Vladimirovna out of divorce payments.

Haskell was ordered to pay his ex $8.2 million after the couple split in 2016, but Vladimirovna says she hasn't seen a cent.

The couple was known for throwing extravagant, celebrity-filled parties when they were together. Now, Haskell missed his first $70,000 payment and Vladimirovna, a former model, says she's running out of money.

Preston Haskell IV and his ex-wife Alesia Vladimirovna.
Photo: Patrick McMullan

“He’s not afraid of going to jail because he has no plans to come here and doesn’t own any properties here so he has no reason to come. I’m relying on the help of friends and his family but not him," she said, according to The Times of London.

"I have run out of money. I am out of options. Even the rent and bills he claimed to have paid in court have not been paid by him, they were sorted out by his family. He hasn’t paid me a penny.”

While Haskell's father founded a large construction firm, Haskell is rumored to be worth around $225 million, the New York Post reported. No one really knows where Haskell is because he has multiple homes across the world.

The couple's split in 2016 was particularly nasty because Vladimirovna accused her former husband of cheating and drug use. Haskell called her a "gold digger."

An English judge slammed Haskell during the divorce hearings for claiming that his ex's engagement ring valued at $139,000 should count among her assets.

“It is bordering on the grotesque that the husband should be expecting the wife to liquidate this ring,” the judge said at the time.

