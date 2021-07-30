Texas Judge Reminds Attorneys Not To Commit This Faux Pas In His Zoom Court

A federal judge in Texas sent out a friendly reminder that attorneys shouldn't get too comfortable when attending court from home.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison is overseeing the lawsuit brought by Texas and 21 other states against the Biden administration about the XL Keystone Pipeline. He recently filed some legal paperwork about an upcoming meeting in the case.

It's a pretty cut and dry reminder about attending court via Zoom except for the very end of the document.

Edison wrote:

One other note: you are NOT required to wear formal courtroom attire during the videoconference. You are, however, required to wear clothes.