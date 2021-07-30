These Are 5 Of The Most Fun Things To Do In Georgia

Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, there’s tons of stuff to do in the Peach State.

When there’s so much to do, recommendations go far. That’s why people have taken to TripAdvisor to rate their experiences at the many attractions in Georgia.

These are five of the best things to do:

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:

“Step into a world of magic and serenity at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, where features like the Fuqua Orchid Center treat visitors to a rare collection of high-elevation orchids never before grown in the southeast.”

Find more info here.

Savannah Historic District

Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:

“Savannah's picturesque historic district brings the traditional southern atmosphere to life.”

Find more info here.

Blue Ridge Mountains

Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:

“This mountain range, which passes through North Carolina, stretches from the northern part of Virginia to the northern part of Georgia.”

Find more info here.

Neptune Park

Visitors raved on TripAdvisor about the park as “a great place for kids,” complete with water slides, a pool, a mini golf course and more.

Find more info here.

Anna Ruby Falls

People call the attraction “a must do if (you’re) in the area!!”

Visitors wrote in reviews that the quick walk leads to “gorgeous: views of the falls, and trails are well-maintained.

Find more info here.