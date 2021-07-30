This Is The Item Utah Residents Forget Most When Traveling

By Ginny Reese

July 30, 2021

It's hard to always grab everything you need when you're traveling, whether it's a local destination or an entirely new country. A new report revealed what Utah residents seem to forget the most when they travel.

So what do Utah residents tend to leave behind the most?

AAA's study stated that Utahns admitted to forgetting their phone chargers a time or two. AAA stated that half of the Utah residents had admitted to forgetting their cellphone chargers while traveling.

Utahns aren't the only ones who have forgotten their cell phone chargers, however. The chargers were the second-most left behind item in the study.

According to the study, toothbrushes and toothpaste took the top spot for the most left behind items.

In third place behind cell phone chargers was hair products, such as brushes and razors. Rounding out the top five were underwear, socks, and others items of clothing.

The study found that there was a generational divide among left-behind items. Baby boomers were likely to forget just one or two items when traveling, while millennials and Gen Z-ers were more likely to leave behind at lest three or more items.

