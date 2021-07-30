This Massachusetts Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The Whole State

By Jason Hall

July 30, 2021

Fresh tasty burger
Photo: Getty Images

The best burger in Massachusetts can be found in Cambridge, according to a recent list by Food & Wine.

The magazine included Craigie on Main on its list of "the best burger in every state" published this week.

Craigie on Main is located on 853 Main Street. Chief Tony Maws, voted Boston's Best Chef by Boston Magazine and one of America's Best New Chefs by Food & Wine, combines French-inspired "refined rusticity" with local, seasonal and organic ingredients, according to the restaurant's website.

Here's what Food & Wine said about Craigie on Main:

"Chef-owner Tony Maws likes to say that after caving in and adding a burger to the menu at Craigie on Main in Cambridge, he wasn't going to try and please everyone. Rather, his goal was to create the kind of burger that he'd like to see in the world, the one he would like to eat regularly. If this was a diversion tactic, it backfired—what seemed like half of Boston showed up to the restaurant, said they'd have what he was having, and the burger became a local icon. Getting your hands around one in pre-pandemic times was a whole rigamarole. These days, a few taps on your phone and you've got one to go—grass-fed local beef, cheddar from Vermont, lettuce, red onions, and a housemade ketchup spiked with mace, on a perfect roll from Clear Flour Bakery, one of Food & Wine's 100 best bakeries in America.

Here is Food and Wine's full list of the best restaurants in each state:

  1. Alabama- Callaghan's Irish Social Club
  2. Alaska- Club Paris
  3. Arizona-Harvey's Wineburger
  4. Arkansas- Ohio Club
  5. California- Zuni Cafe
  6. Colorado- Bud's Bar
  7. Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
  8. Delaware- Charcoal Pit
  9. Florida- El Mago de las Fritas
  10. Georgia- NFA Burgers
  11. Hawaii- The Daley
  12. Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
  13. Illinois- Top Notch Beefburgers
  14. Indiana- The Workingman's Friend
  15. Iowa- B&B Grocery
  16. Kansas- Cozy Inn
  17. Kentucky- Laha's Red Castle
  18. Louisiana- Judice Inn
  19. Maine- Palace Diner
  20. Maryland- Hamilton Tavern
  21. Massachusetts- Craigie on Main
  22. Michigan- Motz's
  23. Minnesota- The Nook
  24. Mississippi- Latham's Hamburger Inn
  25. Missouri- Town Topic
  26. Montana- Wally & Buck
  27. Nebraska- Stella's Bar & Grill
  28. Nevada- Bazaar Meat
  29. New Hampshire- Gilley's PM Lunch
  30. New Jersey- White Manna
  31. New Mexico- The Pantry
  32. New York- Peter Luger
  33. North Carolina- Brooks' Sandwich House
  34. North Dakota- JL Beers
  35. Ohio- Zip's Cafe
  36. Oklahoma- Tucker's Onion Burgers
  37. Oregon- Expatriate
  38. Pennsylvania- Tessaro's
  39. Rhode Island- Stanley's
  40. South Carolina- Rockaway Athletic Club
  41. South Dakota- Nick's
  42. Tennessee- Earnestine & Hazel's
  43. Texas- Perini Ranch
  44. Utah- Crown Burgers
  45. Vermont- Prohibition Pig
  46. Virginia- Texas Tavern
  47. Washington- Dick's Drive-In
  48. West Virginia- Jim's Drive-In
  49. Wisconsin- Solly's Grille
  50. Wyoming- Grub's Drive-In

