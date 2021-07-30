This Massachusetts Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The Whole State
By Jason Hall
July 30, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
The best burger in Massachusetts can be found in Cambridge, according to a recent list by Food & Wine.
The magazine included Craigie on Main on its list of "the best burger in every state" published this week.
Craigie on Main is located on 853 Main Street. Chief Tony Maws, voted Boston's Best Chef by Boston Magazine and one of America's Best New Chefs by Food & Wine, combines French-inspired "refined rusticity" with local, seasonal and organic ingredients, according to the restaurant's website.
Here's what Food & Wine said about Craigie on Main:
"Chef-owner Tony Maws likes to say that after caving in and adding a burger to the menu at Craigie on Main in Cambridge, he wasn't going to try and please everyone. Rather, his goal was to create the kind of burger that he'd like to see in the world, the one he would like to eat regularly. If this was a diversion tactic, it backfired—what seemed like half of Boston showed up to the restaurant, said they'd have what he was having, and the burger became a local icon. Getting your hands around one in pre-pandemic times was a whole rigamarole. These days, a few taps on your phone and you've got one to go—grass-fed local beef, cheddar from Vermont, lettuce, red onions, and a housemade ketchup spiked with mace, on a perfect roll from Clear Flour Bakery, one of Food & Wine's 100 best bakeries in America.
Here is Food and Wine's full list of the best restaurants in each state:
- Alabama- Callaghan's Irish Social Club
- Alaska- Club Paris
- Arizona-Harvey's Wineburger
- Arkansas- Ohio Club
- California- Zuni Cafe
- Colorado- Bud's Bar
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
- Delaware- Charcoal Pit
- Florida- El Mago de las Fritas
- Georgia- NFA Burgers
- Hawaii- The Daley
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Top Notch Beefburgers
- Indiana- The Workingman's Friend
- Iowa- B&B Grocery
- Kansas- Cozy Inn
- Kentucky- Laha's Red Castle
- Louisiana- Judice Inn
- Maine- Palace Diner
- Maryland- Hamilton Tavern
- Massachusetts- Craigie on Main
- Michigan- Motz's
- Minnesota- The Nook
- Mississippi- Latham's Hamburger Inn
- Missouri- Town Topic
- Montana- Wally & Buck
- Nebraska- Stella's Bar & Grill
- Nevada- Bazaar Meat
- New Hampshire- Gilley's PM Lunch
- New Jersey- White Manna
- New Mexico- The Pantry
- New York- Peter Luger
- North Carolina- Brooks' Sandwich House
- North Dakota- JL Beers
- Ohio- Zip's Cafe
- Oklahoma- Tucker's Onion Burgers
- Oregon- Expatriate
- Pennsylvania- Tessaro's
- Rhode Island- Stanley's
- South Carolina- Rockaway Athletic Club
- South Dakota- Nick's
- Tennessee- Earnestine & Hazel's
- Texas- Perini Ranch
- Utah- Crown Burgers
- Vermont- Prohibition Pig
- Virginia- Texas Tavern
- Washington- Dick's Drive-In
- West Virginia- Jim's Drive-In
- Wisconsin- Solly's Grille
- Wyoming- Grub's Drive-In