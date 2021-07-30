This Massachusetts Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The Whole State

The best burger in Massachusetts can be found in Cambridge, according to a recent list by Food & Wine.

The magazine included Craigie on Main on its list of "the best burger in every state" published this week.

Craigie on Main is located on 853 Main Street. Chief Tony Maws, voted Boston's Best Chef by Boston Magazine and one of America's Best New Chefs by Food & Wine, combines French-inspired "refined rusticity" with local, seasonal and organic ingredients, according to the restaurant's website.

Here's what Food & Wine said about Craigie on Main:

"Chef-owner Tony Maws likes to say that after caving in and adding a burger to the menu at Craigie on Main in Cambridge, he wasn't going to try and please everyone. Rather, his goal was to create the kind of burger that he'd like to see in the world, the one he would like to eat regularly. If this was a diversion tactic, it backfired—what seemed like half of Boston showed up to the restaurant, said they'd have what he was having, and the burger became a local icon. Getting your hands around one in pre-pandemic times was a whole rigamarole. These days, a few taps on your phone and you've got one to go—grass-fed local beef, cheddar from Vermont, lettuce, red onions, and a housemade ketchup spiked with mace, on a perfect roll from Clear Flour Bakery, one of Food & Wine's 100 best bakeries in America.