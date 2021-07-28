Tom Brady Has Perfect Response To Matt Damon's Continued Support

By Jason Hall

July 28, 2021

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 17
Photo: Getty Images

Matt Damon doubled-down on his continued support for Tom Brady over the New England Patriots and apparently the quarterback is very appreciative.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quote-tweeted a clip of Damon on the Dan Patrick Show claiming he would root for Brady over his hometown team if the Patriots faced Brady's new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Brady's response simply included a gif of the Massachusetts native's most famous movie line: "How you like them apples?" from Good Will Hunting, which won Damon an Academy Award for 'Best Original Screenplay' in 1998.

During the interview, Patrick addressed Damon, a lifelong Patriots fan, as a "Tom Brady apologist," along with his numerous film accolades.

"Apologist? I don’t apologize for anything. Listen, I love that guy. I make no apologies," Damon responded.

"OK, if the Bucs played the Patriots in the Super Bowl, who would you root for?" Patrick asked.

"Tom Brady," Damon responded, before later concluding the interview with "Go Bucs" while laughing.

Last week, Damon appeared on fellow Massachusetts native Bill Simmons' podcast and discussed the quarterback, revealing that he "watched every Bucs game last year" after Brady signed with the team in March 2020 following 20 seasons in New England.

“It’s not even a bandwagon. I love Tom,” Damon said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “I love him. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete for all of us who were lucky enough to be able to follow his entire career. I’m riding it all the way to the end. It’s not a bandwagon. I’m all in on that guy. I don’t, you know, the Patriots … I don’t … I’m following Tommy. Like I just, I want to see — I’m just so … the fact that he did that last year on a torn MCL? I mean just stop it, you know what I mean? It’s just awesome. It’s such a great story.”

Damon went a step further to confirm that he believed Brady deserved the bulk of credit over head coach Bill Belichick for the Patriots' six championships, even before the quarterback won his seventh without the legendary coach as a member of the Bucs in February.

“I was always a believer — you know, everybody does the ‘Was it Belichick or was it Brady?’ Belichick’s an amazing coach, but I never doubted that it wasn’t Brady,” Damon said. “Yeah, because he’s on the field playing the game.”

Brady and Belichick are arguably the greatest quarterback-coaching duo in NFL history, having won a record six Super Bowls together before Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason.

The duo's relationship, however, has been a topic of discussion leading up to and even after their split.

“I have a great relationship with him,” Brady said about Belichick during Super Bowl LV Media Day in February via CBS Boston. “Again, I’m just incredibly grateful for what he’s meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time, I had two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place.”

“I certainly could never have accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teachings,” Brady added. “He’s an incredible coach and mentor for me. I’ve had a lot of those in my career, but obviously he’s at the top of the list.”

In January, Belichick's girlfriend, Linda Holiday, responded to criticism from a fan who blamed Belichick for Brady leaving New England, but expressed gratitude for Brady's legendary career with the Patriots.

“I’m happy for Tom’s career! How could you not be?” Holliday wrote in the response amid the Bucs' Super Bowl berth.

In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).

Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.

The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Tom Brady Has Perfect Response To Matt Damon's Continued Support

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.