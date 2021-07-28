Tom Brady Has Perfect Response To Matt Damon's Continued Support

Matt Damon doubled-down on his continued support for Tom Brady over the New England Patriots and apparently the quarterback is very appreciative.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quote-tweeted a clip of Damon on the Dan Patrick Show claiming he would root for Brady over his hometown team if the Patriots faced Brady's new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Brady's response simply included a gif of the Massachusetts native's most famous movie line: "How you like them apples?" from Good Will Hunting, which won Damon an Academy Award for 'Best Original Screenplay' in 1998.

During the interview, Patrick addressed Damon, a lifelong Patriots fan, as a "Tom Brady apologist," along with his numerous film accolades.