This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The Whole State
By Jason Hall
July 30, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
The best burger in Pennsylvania can be found in Pittsburgh, according to a recent list by Food & Wine.
The magazine included Tessaro's on its list of "the best burger in every state" published this week.
Tessaro's is located on 4601 Liberty Avenue. The restaurant, which was opened by the late Kelly Harrington, a Western Pennsylvania native, and is currently operated by his family, has been a mainstay in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood for more than two decades.
The bar and grill features an in-house butcher, which is a key part in securing its legacy as one of the nation's best burgers.
Here's what Food & Wine said about Tessaro's:
"People who are passionate about burgers tend to have a lot of opinions about how they ought to be cooked. Some people find chargrilling essential, others swear by a flattop, and it's kind of difficult to get the two camps to meet in the middle. If anybody could make it happen, it might be Tessaro's, the Harrington family's legendary tavern in Pittsburgh, famous for having their own in-house butcher. Burgers here are grilled on cast iron over local hardwood coals, typically with the utmost care, then tucked into a soft, fresh bun from a nearby bakery. The flavor is terrific, enough that the restaurant is confident enough to offer up a straight hamburger with absolutely nothing else, though you certainly have the option to dress yours to the nines."
Here is Food and Wine's full list of the best restaurants in each state:
- Alabama- Callaghan's Irish Social Club
- Alaska- Club Paris
- Arizona-Harvey's Wineburger
- Arkansas- Ohio Club
- California- Zuni Cafe
- Colorado- Bud's Bar
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
- Delaware- Charcoal Pit
- Florida- El Mago de las Fritas
- Georgia- NFA Burgers
- Hawaii- The Daley
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Top Notch Beefburgers
- Indiana- The Workingman's Friend
- Iowa- B&B Grocery
- Kansas- Cozy Inn
- Kentucky- Laha's Red Castle
- Louisiana- Judice Inn
- Maine- Palace Diner
- Maryland- Hamilton Tavern
- Massachusetts- Craigie on Main
- Michigan- Motz's
- Minnesota- The Nook
- Mississippi- Latham's Hamburger Inn
- Missouri- Town Topic
- Montana- Wally & Buck
- Nebraska- Stella's Bar & Grill
- Nevada- Bazaar Meat
- New Hampshire- Gilley's PM Lunch
- New Jersey- White Manna
- New Mexico- The Pantry
- New York- Peter Luger
- North Carolina- Brooks' Sandwich House
- North Dakota- JL Beers
- Ohio- Zip's Cafe
- Oklahoma- Tucker's Onion Burgers
- Oregon- Expatriate
- Pennsylvania- Tessaro's
- Rhode Island- Stanley's
- South Carolina- Rockaway Athletic Club
- South Dakota- Nick's
- Tennessee- Earnestine & Hazel's
- Texas- Perini Ranch
- Utah- Crown Burgers
- Vermont- Prohibition Pig
- Virginia- Texas Tavern
- Washington- Dick's Drive-In
- West Virginia- Jim's Drive-In
- Wisconsin- Solly's Grille
- Wyoming- Grub's Drive-In