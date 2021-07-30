This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The Whole State

The best burger in Pennsylvania can be found in Pittsburgh, according to a recent list by Food & Wine.

The magazine included Tessaro's on its list of "the best burger in every state" published this week.

Tessaro's is located on 4601 Liberty Avenue. The restaurant, which was opened by the late Kelly Harrington, a Western Pennsylvania native, and is currently operated by his family, has been a mainstay in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood for more than two decades.

The bar and grill features an in-house butcher, which is a key part in securing its legacy as one of the nation's best burgers.

Here's what Food & Wine said about Tessaro's:

"People who are passionate about burgers tend to have a lot of opinions about how they ought to be cooked. Some people find chargrilling essential, others swear by a flattop, and it's kind of difficult to get the two camps to meet in the middle. If anybody could make it happen, it might be Tessaro's, the Harrington family's legendary tavern in Pittsburgh, famous for having their own in-house butcher. Burgers here are grilled on cast iron over local hardwood coals, typically with the utmost care, then tucked into a soft, fresh bun from a nearby bakery. The flavor is terrific, enough that the restaurant is confident enough to offer up a straight hamburger with absolutely nothing else, though you certainly have the option to dress yours to the nines."