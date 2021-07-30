This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Raleigh

By Sarah Tate

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Since there are plenty of great spots around Raleigh with good chicken wings, Yelp has narrowed down the search to help you discover the best restaurants around the city for wings.

So which Raleigh restaurant has the highest-rated wings?

Peri Brothers Pizza

Despite the name, this neighborhood restaurant serves up the best chicken wings in all of Raleigh, according to Yelp. With 4.5 stars and nearly 230 reviews, it seems to be a hit. While Peri may be most known for its pizza and Italian staples, its wings are some customer's favorite item. One reviewer even said the wings are "to die for." They also offer a variety of sauces ranging from mild and honey hot to teriyaki and mango habanero.

Peri Brothers Pizza is located at 7321 Six Forks Road. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants around Raleigh that serve the best chicken wings in the city:

  1. Peri Brothers Pizza
  2. Yin Dee
  3. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
  4. Aggie's Grill Station
  5. Big Mikes BBQ
  6. Soo Cafe
  7. Clouds Brewing
  8. Wakefield Tavern
  9. Apex Wings
  10. Buffalo Brothers Pizza & Wing

