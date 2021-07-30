Troy Polamalu Tests Positive For COVID Days Before Hall Of Fame Induction
By Jason Hall
July 30, 2021
Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu has tested positive for COVID-19 days ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction on August 7.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Polamalu's diagnosis in a press release on Friday (July 30) after the former Super Bowl champion shared the news on his social media accounts.
"Polamalu also informed staff at the Pro Football Hall of Fame of his diagnosis. Together they are working with health officials to determine whether he could be cleared to travel to Canton in time for his Enshrinement, scheduled for Aug. 7," the press release stated.
Polamalu was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his first year of eligibility, following a decorated NFL career spent entirely with the Steelers. from 2003-2014.
"Fam, I recently tested positive for the Covid-19," Polamalu announced on Twitter. "Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities…
Fam,— Troy Polamalu (@tpolamalu) July 30, 2021
I recently tested positive for the Covid-19. Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities…
In May, Polamalu revealed longtime former Steelers defensive coordinator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau will present him during his enshrinement ceremony.
Lebeau coached Polamalu during 11 of his 12 NFL seasons before retiring in 2015.
"Troy was a dream come true to coach and it's a tremendous honor and a dream come true to call him a fellow Hall of Famer," said LeBeau after Polamalu was elected via Steelers.com.
Polamalu was one of the NFL's most dominant safeties during his 12-year NFL career, which included winning two Super Bowls, as well as earning four first team All-Pro selections, two second team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances and being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and to both the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and Steelers All-Time Team.
Polamalu retired with 783 tackles, 12.0 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, 12 QB hits and three defensive touchdowns. The former first-round pick was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year on the ballot.