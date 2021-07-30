Troy Polamalu Tests Positive For COVID Days Before Hall Of Fame Induction

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu has tested positive for COVID-19 days ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction on August 7.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Polamalu's diagnosis in a press release on Friday (July 30) after the former Super Bowl champion shared the news on his social media accounts.

"Polamalu also informed staff at the Pro Football Hall of Fame of his diagnosis. Together they are working with health officials to determine whether he could be cleared to travel to Canton in time for his Enshrinement, scheduled for Aug. 7," the press release stated.

Polamalu was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his first year of eligibility, following a decorated NFL career spent entirely with the Steelers. from 2003-2014.

"Fam, I recently tested positive for the Covid-19," Polamalu announced on Twitter. "Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities…