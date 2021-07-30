VIDEO: Texas Dad Finds Monster-Sized Centipede In Toddler's Room

A Central Texas dad is going viral for filming a giant centipede that was crawling around his 2-year-old daughter's room.

"I walk in there and I just freeze. My first thought was like ‘That’s got to be a toy’," Victor Glaze told Fox 7 about seeing the weird critter in his Kyle home.

His wife Keyawna was the first one who spotted the centipede on Sunday, July 25, and started yelling.

"I’ve seen centipedes and millipedes before but they’re only hand-sized, maybe a little smaller but that one was like forearm sized. There’s no way this is in our house," he said.

Glaze estimates the bug was about 8 or 9 inches long.