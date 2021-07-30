VIDEO: Texas Dad Finds Monster-Sized Centipede In Toddler's Room

By Anna Gallegos

July 30, 2021

centipede (Scolopendra sp.) sleeping on a mossy tree in tropical rainforest.
Photo: Getty Images

A Central Texas dad is going viral for filming a giant centipede that was crawling around his 2-year-old daughter's room.

"I walk in there and I just freeze. My first thought was like ‘That’s got to be a toy’," Victor Glaze told Fox 7 about seeing the weird critter in his Kyle home.

His wife Keyawna was the first one who spotted the centipede on Sunday, July 25, and started yelling.

"I’ve seen centipedes and millipedes before but they’re only hand-sized, maybe a little smaller but that one was like forearm sized. There’s no way this is in our house," he said.

Glaze estimates the bug was about 8 or 9 inches long.

He hilariously documented on Twitter the family's attempt to get rid of the bug. It involved using a hanger to push the centipede into a cup and then driving several miles away before setting it free.

"I’m thinking if he lived so healthily here, he’s going to want to come back here because whatever was here, he loves. So, if we release him back here, he’s just going to come back," Glaze told the station.

He later went to a hardware store for pest control supplies to make sure the centipede never came back.

The only one who was unfazed by the whole incident was 2-year-old Jeanette, who called the creepy crawly "pretty."

What the Glazes found was a Texas Redheaded Centipede. They can get up to 8 or 9 inches long and tend to live under leaves, rocks, or in other moist environments, according to the pest control company Okrin.

These big bugs generally stay outside but will get inside homes during warmer months to cool off. They're not deadly to humans, but they will bite.

