VIDEO: Texas Dad Finds Monster-Sized Centipede In Toddler's Room
By Anna Gallegos
July 30, 2021
A Central Texas dad is going viral for filming a giant centipede that was crawling around his 2-year-old daughter's room.
"I walk in there and I just freeze. My first thought was like ‘That’s got to be a toy’," Victor Glaze told Fox 7 about seeing the weird critter in his Kyle home.
His wife Keyawna was the first one who spotted the centipede on Sunday, July 25, and started yelling.
"I’ve seen centipedes and millipedes before but they’re only hand-sized, maybe a little smaller but that one was like forearm sized. There’s no way this is in our house," he said.
Glaze estimates the bug was about 8 or 9 inches long.
I almost had set the crib on fire yesterday….Y’all wouldn’t believe what I found in my daughters room dawg. I just spent a 50ball at Lowe’s on everything pest control. I found where it came in and sealed every window in the crib and some. pic.twitter.com/iAoN7uWYsY— Miami Vice II (@VickGlaze) July 27, 2021
He hilariously documented on Twitter the family's attempt to get rid of the bug. It involved using a hanger to push the centipede into a cup and then driving several miles away before setting it free.
AY MAN YALL CAN SAY ALL YALL WANT ABOUT “THE BITE NOT BEING TO BAD AND IT WONT KILL ME”. I DO NOT HAVE THE COMBAT TRAINING FOR THIS. BEFORE YESTERDAY I AINT KNOW THE MF EXIST!!— Miami Vice II (@VickGlaze) July 27, 2021
All y’all comments got me SICK people saying this thing lays eggs eats birds and snakes saying it gets bigger. Telling me it jump, talks and fly’s.— Miami Vice II (@VickGlaze) July 27, 2021
I tried to look around y’all. At this point I feel there is nothing I’m capable of doing to find out if it laid eggs or another one around. Landlord gunna say “it will be okay, they don’t like being in the house”….. like he didn’t see how FIT and WELL RESTED it looked???!?— Miami Vice II (@VickGlaze) July 27, 2021
"I’m thinking if he lived so healthily here, he’s going to want to come back here because whatever was here, he loves. So, if we release him back here, he’s just going to come back," Glaze told the station.
He later went to a hardware store for pest control supplies to make sure the centipede never came back.
The only one who was unfazed by the whole incident was 2-year-old Jeanette, who called the creepy crawly "pretty."
What the Glazes found was a Texas Redheaded Centipede. They can get up to 8 or 9 inches long and tend to live under leaves, rocks, or in other moist environments, according to the pest control company Okrin.
These big bugs generally stay outside but will get inside homes during warmer months to cool off. They're not deadly to humans, but they will bite.