Acid-Spraying 'Whip Scorpion' Is In Texas And Is Looking For Love

A scorpion-looking critter is out and about in Texas and is "in search of food and love."

Rangers at Big Bend National Park in west Texas shared a photo on Facebook of a vinegaroon after they started appearing in the park due to recent rains. Vinegaroons are hard to miss because they can get up to 3 inches long and have a distinctive set of pincers and antennae.

Vinegaroons, which are also called whip scorpions, can also shoot out acetic acid (vinegar) from their "whips" when they feel threatened.

"I am going to have nightmares from this photo. That's enough internet for today," one Facebook fan commented.

While these little land lobsters look like a creature from an alien movie, vinegaroons are good at pest control. They munch on scorpions, cockroaches, crickets, slugs, and other types of insects.

They also mean no harm to humans. Their acid spray isn't poisonous, but these bugs give you a good pinch if disturbed.

In Texas, they also tend to live in the desert and are nocturnal.