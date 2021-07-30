Teams, Fans Comment On The Kentucky Wildcats Picked In The NBA Draft

Two Kentucky Wildcats - Isaiah Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. - were picked in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29, and now fans, pros, and sports writers are weighing what the two players will bring to their teams.

Here's what they had to say:

Isaiah Jackson

Thursday was a wild night for Jackson, who was initially selected No. 22 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. His rights were then obtained by the Washington Wizards, which then traded Jackson to the Indiana Pacers.

As a freshman, Jackson put up 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games with 18 starts for Kentucky. Coach John Calipari said Jackson is just getting started.

"He is just scratching the surface with his talent and is another one of our guys who is going to make a lot of teams regret passing on. Isaiah had an unbelievable spirit with us, and I can't wait to see him continue to grow at the next level," Calipari said in a statement.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle already expects him to be one of the team's top athletes.