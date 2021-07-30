Teams, Fans Comment On The Kentucky Wildcats Picked In The NBA Draft

By Anna Gallegos

July 30, 2021

2021 NBA Draft
Photo: A general view of the board after the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City.

Two Kentucky Wildcats - Isaiah Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. - were picked in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29, and now fans, pros, and sports writers are weighing what the two players will bring to their teams.

Here's what they had to say:

Isaiah Jackson

Thursday was a wild night for Jackson, who was initially selected No. 22 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. His rights were then obtained by the Washington Wizards, which then traded Jackson to the Indiana Pacers.

As a freshman, Jackson put up 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games with 18 starts for Kentucky. Coach John Calipari said Jackson is just getting started.

"He is just scratching the surface with his talent and is another one of our guys who is going to make a lot of teams regret passing on. Isaiah had an unbelievable spirit with us, and I can't wait to see him continue to grow at the next level," Calipari said in a statement.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle already expects him to be one of the team's top athletes.

Sports writers were more on the fence. SB Nation called Jackson a "super bouncy big man who can finish plays above the rim on both ends" but "he may not have the bulk to play full-time center in the league."

CBS Sports is more optimistic about what he can contribute, and said he's "certainly more defense than offense, more athleticism than skill. But he's so gifted on that end with blocking shots, that he still has to learn some things on the defensive side, too. That said, he's got things you can't teach with all that physical talent."

Brandon Boston Jr.

Boston was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 51 overall, but his rights were traded to the Los Angles Clippers.

"BJ is going to use tonight as fuel and I going to have a great NBA career," Calipari said. "I am sure of it, just as sure as I am that teams are going to look back and wish they would have taken him sooner. BJ has length, an ability to score that few have and a high ceiling."

During his time at Kentucky, Boston averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. However, CBS Sports called him a "developmental project."

Most writers were split on if Boston was a steal or work in progress.

Boston's pre-draft training was interrupted by the death of fellow Wildcat Terrence Clarke. Boston was driving behind Clarke before the deadly car crash and he was the first one on the scene.

UK assistant Jai Lucas told The Athletic that the crash shook Boston, but on the court Boston is the kind of guy who's willing to put in the work despite having a tough year.

