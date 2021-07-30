NBA Honors Kentucky's Terrence Clarke With Ceremonially Pick At Draft
By Anna Gallegos
July 30, 2021
The NBA fulfilled Terrence Clarke's dream of being drafted with a posthumous pick on Thursday.
Clarke was only 19 when his life was tragically cut short in April after a car crash. The Kentucky guard was working out in Los Angeles at the time to prepare for the NBA Draft.
Commissioner Adam Silver paused the draft to recognize Clarke and invited his mother Osmine Clarke, sister, and brother on stage.
"To the three of you and to all those who knew and admired Terrence, please know that he’ll forever be part of the NBA family," Silver said.
We know you're up there smiling, Terrence. You deserved this moment. #LLTC5— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 30, 2021
After the pick, Osmine told ESPN about how excited her son was for the draft earlier this year.
"He was so ready for it, so excited. It's all he talked about, just going to the draft, like, 'Mommy, am I ready for this? This is big.' And I'm like, 'Yes, Terrence, you wouldn't be in this position if you didn't, if people didn't think you were this good," she said.
I want to take a moment to remind everyone that this would have been Terrence Clarke's big night as well. Not a day goes by that I don't think about him, his mom, Osmine, and their family. I can only imagine how wide that smile of his would have been hearing his name called.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 29, 2021
Clarke only played eight games for Kentucky and averaged 9.6 points a game before he was sidelined with an ankle injury. It still landed him on pro scouts' radar and encouraged him to train with Klutch Sports to increase his draft stock.
After leaving Kentucky and prior to his death, Clarke wrote on social media, “As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform was always a lifelong goal of mine. Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever. I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted.”