NBA Honors Kentucky's Terrence Clarke With Ceremonially Pick At Draft

The NBA fulfilled Terrence Clarke's dream of being drafted with a posthumous pick on Thursday.

Clarke was only 19 when his life was tragically cut short in April after a car crash. The Kentucky guard was working out in Los Angeles at the time to prepare for the NBA Draft.

Commissioner Adam Silver paused the draft to recognize Clarke and invited his mother Osmine Clarke, sister, and brother on stage.

"To the three of you and to all those who knew and admired Terrence, please know that he’ll forever be part of the NBA family," Silver said.