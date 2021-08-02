Ashley Judd Shares 'Unheard Of' Update Six Months After Shattering Her Leg

Judd also posted a video of her moving her injured foot, calling the movement "unheard of."

"We expected my foot – if ever – to *begin* to move in one year," she said. "In four months to the day, she blew us all away. Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyze foot....well, you see!"

The Double Jeopardy actress thanked all of her surgeons and those who have helped during her recovery, as well as her family and fans who have sent prayers and supportive messages since her accident.

"My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies," she said. "We have come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead."