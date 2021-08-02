Bear Runs Into Tennessee Restaurant, Strolls Along Crowded Sidewalk

Diners at a Gatlinburg restaurant got the shock of their life when they were joined inside the restaurant by a bear.

According to an employee at Crawdaddy's, a bear ran up the stairs of the restaurant and entered Friday (July 30) before it quickly turned around and left, per WATE. It then ran outside where several people were walking along the sidewalks. Kacie Faulling Meyers, a visitor from South Carolina, managed to capture video of the odd sight.

"Can you imagine sitting in the restaurant and a bear coming out?" she can be heard saying in the video.

The video below shows bystanders's reaction to the bear inside the restaurant, with several people flocking to the windows to get a look inside. Myers also snapped some photos of the bear as it joined the crowds walking along the sidewalks, which can be seen here.